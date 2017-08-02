Philippines Pay TV Market 2017 -Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Pay TV Market in Philippines”.

Pyramid Research report "Pay TV Market in Philippines to 2020: Service Adoption and Market Share Analytics by Operator and Technology, ARPS and Overall Revenues" is built using extensive market research carried out in telecommunication and media services market of Philippines. The report provides holistic historical and future prospects of Pay TV Service Penetration, Adoption by Technology (DTH/Satellite, IPTV and Mobile TV), by Operator and by Accounts Type (Cable, Analog and Digital), Market Share analytics of Operators and Technology use and overall market revenues from 2011 to 2020.

Apart from Subscriber’s volume and revenues, the report also provides insights in to Philippines’s demographic and economic data. This helps in establishing a framework to better formulate the Pay TV services market forecasts. Information such as population, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation and currency exchange rates are included to ascertain market sophistication, current and projected demand, and future opportunities.

Key Findings

This report offers a concise breakdown of Philippines operating environment, with forecasts till 2020. The report contains quantitative data which covers demographics, Pay TV penetration and services adoption, market share by technology and operator and service revenue data in Philippines’s Pay TV services market.

Synopsis

"Pay TV Market in Philippines to 2020: Service Adoption and Market Share Analytics by Operator and Technology, ARPS and Overall Revenues" is a comprehensive research report outlaying subscriber volumes of Pay TV Services in Philippines. The report provides detailed breakup of historical and projected number Pay TV subscribers broken down by Technology (DTH/Satellite, IPTV and Mobile TV), by Operator and by Accounts Type (Cable, Analog and Digital). The report also is a vital source of information related to Pay TV market revenues and market share analytics by Technology and Operator.

Key points to buy

• Allows you to analyze Pay TV Services market in Philippines split by technology type and by operator.

• Enhances your knowledge on the usage and service revenue generated in the Pay TV Services market at category level.

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report’s forecast figures for the market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1 COUNTRY Population [Thousands], 2011 – 2020

2.2 COUNTRY Households [Thousands], 2011 – 2020

2.3 COUNTRY Businesses [Thousands], 2011 – 2020

2.4 COUNTRY Nominal GDP [US$ Million], 2011 – 2020

2.5 COUNTRY Nominal GDP per Capita [US$], 2011 – 2020

2.6 COUNTRY PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita [US$], 2011 – 2020

2.7 COUNTRY Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2011 – 2020

2.8 Exchange Rate [LCU / US$], 2011 – 2020

3 MEDIA SERVICES PENETRATION

3.1 COUNTRY TV Households [% of HH], 2011 – 2020

3.2 COUNTRY Pay TV Households [% of HH], 2011 – 2020

3.3 COUNTRY Mobile TV Penetration of Population [% of pop], 2011 – 2020

..CONTINUED

