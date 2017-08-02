Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Dietary Supplements 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 6.52% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Dietary Supplements Market 2017

Executive Summary

Dietary supplements, which are available in the form of pills, capsules, and others, are made up of essential ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins. These are consumed for the healthy functioning of vital organs such as the eyes, heart, and brain and also for boosting immunity. Dietary supplements help to bridge the nutritional gap between the recommended limit and the number of nutrients consumed through regular diet. These supplements are consumed with the intent of maintaining optimal health and prevent diseases either related to age, lifestyle, or deficiency of nutrients. These supplements are also taken to prevent major diseases related to the gastrointestinal system. Key consumers of these supplements are baby boomers, aged 50-70 years, who aim for a healthy post-retirement lifestyle. Usually, most 25 to 34-year-old millennials opt for overall health- and fitness-related dietary supplements.

The analysts forecast the global dietary supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dietary supplements market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, probiotics, ginseng, eye health supplements, combined dietary supplements, and others in different forms such as tablets, capsules, soft gels, chewables, and other similar forms.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651700-global-dietary-supplements-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Dietary Supplements Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amway

• Bayer

• Glanbia

• Herbalife International of America

Other prominent vendors

• Abbott

• BASF

• Danone

• NOW Foods

• Pfizer

• Pharmavite

Market driver

• Preventive measures for avoiding lifestyle-related diseases

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Consumer distrust owing to misleading advertisements and promotions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Demand for the customized dietary supplements

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1651700-global-dietary-supplements-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Segmentation by product type

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Global dietary supplements market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global dietary supplements market by product type

• Global vitamin supplements market

• Global mineral supplements market

• Global fish oil and omega fatty acid supplements market

• Global combination dietary supplements market

• Global probiotic supplements market

• Global ginseng supplements market

• Global protein supplements market

• Global eye health supplements market

• Global other dietary supplements market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Market overview

• Distribution channels for dietary supplements in the Americas

• Distribution channels for dietary supplements in APAC

• Distribution channels for dietary supplements in EMEA

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global dietary supplements market by geography

• Dietary supplements market in the Americas

• Dietary supplements market in APAC

• Dietary supplements market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• The US

• Italy

• China

• Japan

• The UK

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Demand for the customized dietary supplements

• Growing focus on age-related dietary supplements

• New product type formulations

• Increase in strategic alliances and partnerships

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1651700