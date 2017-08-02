Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Chocolate Syrup 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.87% and Forecast to 2021”.

Chocolate Syrup Market 2017

Executive Summary

Chocolate syrup is a chocolate-flavored condiment often used as a topping or dessert sauce for ice creams, mixed with milk to make chocolate milk, and blended with milk and ice cream to make chocolate milkshake. Chocolate syrups are sold in a variety of consistencies like a thin liquid or a thick sauce. Chocolate syrup is made using cocoa powder, corn syrup, sugar base, natural or artificial flavorings, and water. It is used as a flavor enhancer in tea and coffee.

The analysts forecast the global chocolate syrup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chocolate syrup market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and value of the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Chocolate Syrup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Nestlé

• R. Torre & Co. (Torani)

• Hershey

• The J.M. Smucker Company

Other prominent vendors

• AH!LASKA

• American Garden

• Amoretti

• Bosco Products

• DaVinci Gourmet

• H. Fox & Co.

• Monin

• Sonoma Syrup

• Tropicana Slim

• Walden Farms

• Wilderness Family Naturals

Market driver

• Growing number of cafés

Market driver
• Growing number of cafés

Market challenge

• Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in demand for Fairtrade-certified organic cocoa

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global flavored syrups market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global chocolate syrup market by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Global chocolate syrup market by product type

• Global conventional chocolate syrup market

• Global organic chocolate syrup market

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global chocolate syrup market by end-user

• Global chocolate syrup market for foodservice applications

• Global chocolate syrup market for industrial applications

• Global chocolate syrup market for retail applications

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global chocolate syrup market by geography

• Chocolate syrup market in Americas

• Chocolate syrup market in EMEA

• Chocolate syrup market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Chocolate syrup market in US

• Chocolate syrup market in Germany

• Chocolate syrup market in France

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Clean labeling

• Rise in demand for Fairtrade-certified organic cocoa

• Packaging innovations

..…..Continued

