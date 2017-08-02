Chocolate Syrup 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.87% and Forecast to 2021
Executive Summary
Chocolate syrup is a chocolate-flavored condiment often used as a topping or dessert sauce for ice creams, mixed with milk to make chocolate milk, and blended with milk and ice cream to make chocolate milkshake. Chocolate syrups are sold in a variety of consistencies like a thin liquid or a thick sauce. Chocolate syrup is made using cocoa powder, corn syrup, sugar base, natural or artificial flavorings, and water. It is used as a flavor enhancer in tea and coffee.
The analysts forecast the global chocolate syrup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chocolate syrup market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and value of the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Chocolate Syrup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Nestlé
• R. Torre & Co. (Torani)
• Hershey
• The J.M. Smucker Company
Other prominent vendors
• AH!LASKA
• American Garden
• Amoretti
• Bosco Products
• DaVinci Gourmet
• H. Fox & Co.
• Monin
• Sonoma Syrup
• Tropicana Slim
• Walden Farms
• Wilderness Family Naturals
Market driver
• Growing number of cafés
Market challenge
• Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity
Market trend
• Rise in demand for Fairtrade-certified organic cocoa
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Global flavored syrups market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Global chocolate syrup market by distribution channel
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
• Global chocolate syrup market by product type
• Global conventional chocolate syrup market
• Global organic chocolate syrup market
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global chocolate syrup market by end-user
• Global chocolate syrup market for foodservice applications
• Global chocolate syrup market for industrial applications
• Global chocolate syrup market for retail applications
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global chocolate syrup market by geography
• Chocolate syrup market in Americas
• Chocolate syrup market in EMEA
• Chocolate syrup market in APAC
PART 10: Key leading countries
• Chocolate syrup market in US
• Chocolate syrup market in Germany
• Chocolate syrup market in France
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Clean labeling
• Rise in demand for Fairtrade-certified organic cocoa
• Packaging innovations
..…..Continued
