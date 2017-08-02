The Big Business of Mobile Gaming.
Not so long ago, the idea of playing any high resolution game on a mobile handset seemed very futuristic. Games that required focused maneuverability and quality graphics were either played at the arcade or with multi-player joysticks in the comfort of your home on your television or computer. The revolution of bringing those games to the gamer’s fingertips not only changed the face of gaming but also upped the ante for gaming developers and mobile manufacturers.
The mobile gaming industry is estimated at over $30 billion; a heap load more than traditional PC or legacy games. This figure continues to grow as new apps, new games and newer, better handsets are developed to keep up with the ever-growing customer demand. And what the customer wants, the customer gets. In this fast-paced generation, being able to game on the go is so much better than setting up your gaming station: gamers can play anywhere, anytime. With the rise in smartphone users, and the direct competition between Android and Apple with the much-loved traditional Nintendo and Sony play stations, it’s no wonder why gaming apps are considered the most-used applications on mobile devices.
The big draw card with mobile gaming is the quick access and in-app functions such as purchasing or downloading additional features to beef up the game. It is estimated that users spend nearly eight hours per week simply playing online games on their mobile. Players could spend over $10,000 per month purchasing extras and adding special functions to their virtual worlds. In-app advertising is said to be the big money maker where gaming applications are concerned. This could arguably be where the big business of mobile gaming lies, and a small price to pay to have the latest popular games in the palm of your hand.
And this is where gaming investors sees the market for funding up-and-coming game developers. By collaborating together, investors and developers both benefit from any success that derives from any project being rolled out.
One of such companies enjoying this business strategy is Ennahar Production. Founded in 2006, its recent announcement of their strategy to empower small-medium developers through collaborative funding have been hailed as being more than just a helping hand to developers on the edge of folding up to developers on the verge of global domination. The success of Ennahar’s strategy lies in the compromise of being creative and being profitable, where both parties have to respect each other’s values and objectives. As Ennahar’s Director of Partnerships, Wayne Norman said “Many people said that being an angel investor is like scattering your potential out wide into the market and wait for the one chance to reap in big. I used to think the same way, until I realised the scene can be seen from another angle, investment can be multi-directional. I want the opportunity towards a single entity, to be spread into the market, through the power of the masses, profit as one entity, and bring the success back to us.”
