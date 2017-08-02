Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Aluminum Casting 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.87% and Forecast to 2021”.

Aluminum Casting Market 2017

Executive Summary

Aluminum casting is a process of melting aluminum and injecting it into a hollow mold to get the desired shape. Aluminum castings are used in numerous applications due to multiple advantages like high tensile strength, molded inserts, fine surface finish and high heat resistivity. Aluminum cast components are used to manufacture sub-assemblies of vehicles, planes, and trains. These castings are also used in industries such as mining, construction, and electrical and electronics. The high demand for aluminum castings from small appliance part manufacturers and the automotive and machinery industries will boost the growth of the global aluminum casting market during the forecast period. The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

The analysts forecast the global aluminum casting market to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum casting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



The report, Global Aluminum Casting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alcoa

• Consolidated Metco

• Dynacast

• Gibbs Die Casting

• Ryobi

Other prominent vendors

• Alcast Technologies

• Bodine Aluminum

• CAF Innovative Shapecasting

• Cosma International

• Leggett & Platt Office Components

• Martinrea Honsel Germany

Market driver

• Rising demand from automobile industry and OEM manufacturers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in LME prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing mergers and collaboration

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market overview

• Value chain

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by casting process

• Global aluminum casting market by casting process

• Global aluminum casting market by die casting

• Global aluminum casting market by permanent mold casting

• Global aluminum casting market by other casting processes

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global aluminum casting market by application

• Global aluminum casting market in automobiles segment

• Global aluminum casting market in heavy machinery and industrial segment

• Global aluminum casting market in aerospace and defense segment

• Global aluminum casting market in building and construction hardware segment

• Global aluminum casting market in power and hand tools segment

• Global aluminum casting market in telecommunication segment

• Global aluminum casting market in other application segments

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Global aluminum casting market by geography

• Aluminum casting market in APAC

• Aluminum casting market in Americas

• Aluminum casting market in Europe

• Aluminum casting market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing mergers and collaboration

• Growing preference for non-ferrous metals over ferrous metals

• Rise in technological advancements

..…..Continued

