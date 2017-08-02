Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Legal Practice Management Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 13.71% and Forecast to 2021”.

Legal Practice Management Software Market 2017

Executive Summary

Legal practice management software helps to manage legal case and client records, time tracking and billing, document management, centralized case management, and calendar and case schedules. The software also handles all front and back office needs including general ledger, time recording, billing, and accounting. It is mainly used by law firms, in-house legal professionals, corporate, and government departments. The implementation of software allows end-users to maintain a leadership position by controlling every aspect of financial practice management while managing stringent compliance protocols.

The analysts forecast the global legal practice management software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global legal practice management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of legal practice management software licenses, maintenance and support, installation, customization, and training. Only the software services market is taken into consideration, which includes ongoing support, maintenance services, and education and training services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Legal Practice Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Eclipse Legal Systems

• Matrix Pointe Software

• MITRATECH

• Orion Law Management Systems

• Rippe & Kingston

Other prominent vendors

• Abacus Data Systems

• Actionstep

• AppleSource Software

• BHL Software

• CosmoLex

• DPS Software

• Drive Revenue

• FilePro

• Firm Central

• GoMatters

• Intuit

• Jarvis Software

Market driver

• Vendor’s pricing strategies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High implementation and maintenance costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Introduction of mobile legal practice management apps

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Economic overview

• Impact of economic and political factors on market

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market assumptions

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment

• Global legal practice management software market by deployment model

• Global on-premise legal practice management software market

• Global cloud-based legal practice management software market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global legal practice management software market by geography

PART 09: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria for legal practice management software

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Introduction of mobile legal practice management apps

• Emergence of legal process outsourcing

• Law firms going environment-friendly

..…..Continued

