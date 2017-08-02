Reinsurance in Lebanon Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Reinsurance in Lebanon Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Lebanese reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Lebanese insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Lebanon Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Lebanese reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the Lebanese reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Lebanese insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Lebanese reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Lebanon:

• It provides historical values for the Lebanese reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Lebanese reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Lebanon, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Lebanese insurance industry

Key Highlights

• In 2017, Gen Re partnered with Monsenso, a Danish technology company, to offer mental health solutions.

• In March 2017, the government announced plans to provide subsidized loans to encourage consolidation in the insurance industry.

• In 2017, Nasco Insurance Group acquired a 93.9% stake in Lebanese insurer Al Ittihad Al Watani (L’Union Nationale) for LBP26.4 billion (US$17.5 million).

• In June 2015, Chedid Europe Reinsurance Brokerage Ltd – a subsidiary of Chedid Re – announced its registration as a Lloyd’s broker.

• In May 2016, Chedid Capital Holdings acquired a majority stake in Emirati Al Manara Insurance Services Co. Ltd.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 REINSURANCE OUTLOOK

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 NATURAL AND MAN-MADE HAZARDS

5.1 Flooding

5.2 Storms

5.3 Earthquakes

5.4 Wildfires

5.5 Man-made Hazards

5.6 Exposure

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arab Reinsurance Company – company overview

6.1.2 Gen Re Beirut Sal – company overview

6.1.3 The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. – company overview

7 DEFINITION AND METHODOLOGY

…Continued

