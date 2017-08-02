Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Zinc Oxide 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.94% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Zinc Oxide Market 2017

Executive Summary

Zinc oxide is a mild astringent. It is an inorganic compound and is soluble in acids and bases but is insoluble in water. It is commonly available as a white powder. The major application of zinc oxide is in the rubber industry. The raw materials that are used for the production of zinc oxide are typically recycled byproducts. The commonly used raw materials are residual oxidic materials that are obtained from the galvanizing process or zinc bearing materials from mixed sources.

The analysts forecast the global zinc oxide market to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global zinc oxide market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume share of zinc oxide in the global zinc market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651709-global-zinc-oxide-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Zinc Oxide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Zinc Recycling

• EverZinc

• GHC

• Hindustan Zinc

• Votorantim Group

Other prominent vendors

• Akrochem

• American Chemet

• BrüggemannGruppe

• Gaoyi County Yongchang Zinc Industry

• Grillo-Werke

• HakusuiTech

• Numinor

• Rubamin

• SEYANG ZINC TECHNOLOGY (HUAI AN)

• Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

• Zinc Nacional

Market driver

• Growing demand for nano zinc oxide

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Closure of zinc mines leading to supply deficiency

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing use in semiconductor industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1651709-global-zinc-oxide-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global zinc oxide market by application

• Global zinc oxide market in rubber segment

• Global zinc oxide market in ceramics and glass segment

• Global zinc oxide market in chemicals segment

• Global zinc oxide market in agricultural segment

• Global zinc oxide market in paints and coatings segment

• Global zinc oxide market in other application segment

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Global zinc oxide market by geography

• Zinc oxide market in APAC

• Zinc oxide market in EMEA

• Zinc oxide market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing use in semiconductor industry

• Growing demand from diversified applications

• Increasing R&D activities

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1651709