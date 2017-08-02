Capsule Hotels Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Capsule Hotels Market

This report studies the Capsule Hotels market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Capsule Hotels market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Capsule Hotels market is valued at 159 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 226 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Japan will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Japan might affect the development trend of Capsule Hotels.

The major players in global market include

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

Capsule Value Kanda

Nine Hours Shinjuku-North

Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

Capsule Inn Kamata

Vintage Inn

Wink Hotel

Figure Global Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook 2012-2022

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Capsule Hotels for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Table Global Market Capsule Hotels Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2012-2022

2012 2016 2022 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2016-2022)

United States 3.88 5.4 8.25 3.65% 7.32%

Europe 5.61 7.22 10.7 4.74% 6.78%

Japan 107.5 123.84 167.44 74.18% 5.16%

China 6.63 9.59 15.71 6.96% 8.57%

Southeast Asia 5.93 8.42 16.29 7.22% 11.63%

Others 2.96 4.41 7.33 3.25% 8.84%

Total 132.51 158.88 225.72 100% 6.03%

Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, July 2017

