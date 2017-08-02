GreenLeaf Industries Wins Gold dotCOMM Award for Manufacturing Website
GreenLeaf Industries is a custom plastic injection molding company located in Lenoir City, TN, who partners with MarketCrest, LLC to manage their website, marketing, and SEO.
In the last year, through rebranding, website development, and content creation GreenLeaf Industries has seen continuously increasing online interest in their company.
To tell this story, MarketCrest created a case study outlining the work they and GreenLeaf Industries had completed to reach their goals and submitted it to the dotCOMM Awards.
The dotCOMM Awards is a highly recognized and regarded international competition which “spotlights the role of creatives in the dynamic, constantly evolving web.”
It “is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.”
Therefore, GreenLeaf is ecstatic to be one of the winners chosen from the pool of over 200,000 entries from 80+ different countries.
To visit the award-winning website, go to: http://greenleaf.biz/
About GreenLeaf:
GreenLeaf Industries is an ISO 9001 registered manufacturer that consistently adheres to all its standards to provide our clients with consistent, reliable, quality automotive and industrial plastic parts.
We are an American injection molding company, unafraid to compete in the world market and determined to succeed. Established in 1999, we take pride in our high-quality craftsmanship and superior customer service. Contact us to discuss whether your injection molding project may be a candidate for reshoring.
