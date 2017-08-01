Skyview Ventures Invests in Buy It Installed, Inc.
Skyview Ventures Invests in Buy It Installed which fully automates installation services throughout the supply chain, revolutionizing E-commerce.
The investment in Buy It Installed will be used to further develop the service platform, recruit additional team members, and harness the existing large customer demand. Skyview Ventures is investing in this round alongside Tech Coast Angels, the ACE Fund, and families core to the venerable Crosspoint Venture Partners.
Skyview Capital Ventures has relevant experience in the Mobile, Software as a Service, Cloud-based customer support, and eCommerce segments through previous investments in NewPace, Headsprout, Mimio, LSSiData, Kangarootime and Syncplicity.
Alex Soltani, Skyview Capital’s CEO, says “Skyview Ventures has had great success helping disruptive companies in the software and E-commerce sectors. E-commerce has become a major sales channel globally and providing coordinated installations is a logical next step. Buy It Installed has a great team, and this additional capital will help them scale into a major player in this E-commerce logistics space.”
Todd Banhidy, Buy It Installed’s founder, says, “We are very excited to have Skyview Ventures participate in this round. Skyview brings relevant technical and operating experience, and a great camaraderie as the first institutional investors in this round.”
Matt Thompson, Skyview Capital Ventures Senior Vice President says, “We are looking forward to partner with Todd Banhidy and the Buy It Installed team. We see a huge market in finishing the eCommerce ‘last foot’ of completing the assembly and installation of the items. There are so many times when I choose not to purchase an item because I don’t know who will install it. We expect Buy It Installed to define this market segment which is at the intersection of eCommerce, Artificial Intelligence, big data, and mobility.”
About Skyview Ventures
Skyview Ventures is a wholly owned division of Skyview Capital LLC. Skyview Ventures partners with entrepreneurs in Southern California who are developing disruptive technologies. Skyview Ventures invests in early stage businesses, where the team can leverage industry experience and its vast relationships. Current areas of focus include Digital Media, IoT, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Telecom and Software, Social Media, Fintech, HealthTech and Biotech. Skyview Ventures is based in Los Angeles, California. www.skyviewcapital.com/ventures
About Skyview Capital, LLC
Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed more than 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.
About Buy It Installed, Inc.
Buy It Installed™ is a button integrated into a retailer’s e-commerce site which enables a consumer to buy their product with manufacturer certified service nationwide. Having automated the complex human system that is installed sales, they are the first to successfully serve large retailers at a massive scale. More information on the Irvine, CA based Buy It Installed, Inc. can be found at www.buyitinstalled.com
