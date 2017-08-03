ATvantage and InjureFree Partner to Improve Care for High School Students

Strategic partnership aimed at maintaining athletic trainer oversight of high school athletes, despite budget concerns.

Managing fulltime ATs at school districts increases hospital administrative and cost burdens that may not justify their continued operation... Our partnership with ATvantage aims to remedy this.” — Charlie Wund, CEO, InjureFree

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In effort to maintain Athletic Trainer (AT) services in school systems, ATvantage and InjureFree announce a strategic partnership whereby ATs placed in contracts by ATvantage will have full utilization of the InjureFree injury reporting platform.

Currently, many health systems fund ATs for schools as part of community outreach programs. Those same health systems expect a return on that investment via medical services provided by their hospitals, doctor’s offices and rehab facilities. But a lack of data to measure the value of these programs puts their continued funding at risk. This partnership aims to bridge that understanding gap.

InjureFree CEO Charlie Wund commented, “We are seeing AT placement programs underperforming their ROI expectations. Managing fulltime ATs at school districts increases hospital administrative and cost burdens that may not justify their continued operation. But, lacking the system to connect services to patients or properly track critical metrics, funding decisions are made in an inefficient structure and without all pertinent data. Our partnership with ATvantage aims to remedy this.”

InjureFree is a mobile care-coordination platform where ATs document injuries as they occur in practice and games. When a report is entered, school administrators, including school nurses and risk managers, receive real-time alerts containing incident details and medical status of the athlete. Additionally, health systems can embed tools for the parents to schedule an appointment via dedicated phone numbers and weblinks within the InjureFree platform.

ATvantage owner Alisha Pennington says, “As a company who specializes in part time & contract work, we rely heavily on our partners to offer resources for our athletic trainers. InjureFree has reduced liability & increased efficiency. As well, collecting data to present back to our clients or to funnel into larger usage is of paramount importance to the advancement of our profession. We expect this partnership to create greater opportunity for schools & health systems looking for comprehensive solutions.”

For more information on the combined offering, contact either ATvantage or InjureFree representatives.



Contact:

Chris Brown, InjureFree, Dir. Of Bus Dev, chris.brown@injurefree.com, 866-591-2747 x805

Alisha Pennington, President, ATvantage, alisha@theATvantage.com, 213-373-4282

# # #

About InjureFree

InjureFree is a web-based injury documentation and education platform for schools and youth sports organizations. InjureFree provides an all-in-one solution that keeps organizations in compliance with state laws, reduces paperwork, and provides a communication platform during recovery, including return to play documentation. InjureFree is a product of the Agency for Student Health Research. After a four-year development project, the HIPAA and FERPA compliant software and mobile platform is now collecting injury reports across the world. Visit www.InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your community.

About ATvantage LLC:

ATvantage is leading the way in athletic training contract services and providing a risk management solution for school athletic departments. ATvantage works alongside their clients to provide uniquely catered packages to place certified and verified athletic trainers to their site(s) based on their needs and compatibility. For more information, please visit www.theATvantage.com, also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @theATvantage

# # #