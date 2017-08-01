Winners Announced Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Awards 2017!
The 2017 Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Awards winners were announced at the 3rd Annual Awards Dinner last Thursday, July 27th.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2017 Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Awards winners were announced at the 3rd Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, July 27th, at the TPepin Hospitality Centre, Tampa, FL. The event and its awards are made possible by its outstanding sponsors and partners including Ogletree Deakins, Vaco Staffing and Ultimate Software.
The Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award was developed to celebrate the Human Resources Industry and to recognize those in the HR profession who exemplify outstanding achievement within the local human resources community and is the only Peer to Peer HR Recognition of its kind in Tampa Bay.
Twenty-six HR professionals vied for honors in three categories including HR Person of the Year, HR Consultant of the Year, and HR Young Professional. A panel of judges compromised of previous winners of the Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award chose this year’s award winners after a rigorous nomination and selection process.
Our award winners included:
• HR Person of the Year, Large Organization - Kay Schwartz, Executive Director, HR Regional Operations, USAA
• HR Person of the Year Medium Organization - Christine Clyne, MBA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Director of Human Resources, Village on the Isle
• HR Person of the Year, Small Organization – Cheryl Brown, MBA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Chief Talent Officer/CHRO, USF Federal Credit Union
• HR Consultant of the Year – Jennifer Currence MBA, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, CPC, OnCore Management Solutions
• HR Young Professional of the Year – Camille Norman, SHRM-CP, Experience Coordinator/Recruiter, Kerkering, Barberio & Co.
Other sponsors include: 5-Star Staffing, Grow Financial, Right Management, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, MBI Worldwide, USF Federal Credit Union, USAA, USI Insurance, Ameritas, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, A Media Marketing & Maui Wowi Coffee.
The Tampa Bay HR Person of the Year Award is hosted by HR Shield, a division FIRM Consulting Group.
