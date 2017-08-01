ISO Extortion: Threats To Silence Guberman Backfire On Accreditation Oppressors

Daryl Guberman - CEO of G-PMC & Candidate For U.S. Senate

Fearlessly Guberman continues to expose an anti-American accreditation scheme despite threats to silence him

I will not be silenced. Telling the truth is a revolutionary act; the truth always rises to the top, just like oil” — Daryl Guberman

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin - “I won't be silenced,” said Daryl Guberman, the CEO of G-PMC Group, LLC, the leading independent ISO registrar accredited by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC). Guberman's statement was directed toward the individuals that is threatening him and his company for exposing an international accreditation scheme involving The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Chinese-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF) at http://dguberman.com/Quality_Quagmire.pdf

Yesterday, Guberman published a video (https://youtu.be/Mkn11hw2gjs) in response to those that are desperately attempting to restrain him and his company from having the Constitutional and legal right to certify American businesses for ISO certification. In the video, Guberman alleged he received a number of threatening phone calls and messages from anonymous individuals he believes to be behind the accreditation scam.

"There are a number of individuals profiting significantly from the ANAB-IAF accreditation scheme that do not want me to tell the truth about businesses having a choice in the marketplace for ISO certification." Citing a famous quote in the video Guberman said, “What the accreditation oppressors need to realize is in a time of universal deceit - telling the truth is a revolutionary act; the truth always rises to the top, just like oil.”

Guberman's company G-PMC, LLC (http://www.g-pmc.com) specializes in providing fully accredited ISO certification services. G-PMC is one of only a handful of registrars that have chosen not to be part of Chinese-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF) which is under the leadership of Chinese National Xiao Jianhua, according to public records at http://dguberman.com/IAF_tax_report.pdf

Studies show the majority of U.S. manufacturers certified to ISO 9001:2015, AS9100, ISO 13485, ISO/TS 16949, and other standards are unfortunately not aware their registrar belongs to Chinese-led International Accreditation Forum (IAF). In contrast, the only recognized US-based accreditation body that does not belong to Chinese influenced IAF is the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), which happens to be the

fastest growing accreditation body in North America. See http://www.aboac.org

Guberman said those attempting to harm his business because of its independence from the NIST-ANAB-IAF collusion should realize their strong-arm tactics only motivates him and other businesses to push back and take a stand against the corruption. “This great country (US) was founded on independence, and I intend to keep G-PMC independent from Chinese-led IAF, unlike most other U.S. Based registrars under its foreign guidance,” said Guberman

G-PMC and ABAC is bringing to light perhaps one of the biggest industrial scams the country has ever seen. As a result, the threats from IAF-ANAB profiteers to silence Guberman have increased, but may have backfired by motivating G-PMC supporters and a number of patriotic business leaders across the country that believe in equal opportunity, independence, and President Trump's message to 'Make America Great Again.'

Guberman said despite the threats he remains determined to inform and protect the thousands of businesses that have been misled by individuals promoting the ANAB-IAF accreditation hyperbole." He concluded, "It's appalling how badly a foreign influenced accreditation racket is hurting American businesses, killing American jobs, wasting tax dollars, and drastically weakening the quality and safety of American made products. Those behind the racket should be locked up for treason," said Guberman.

Guberman's Youtube channel has dozens of videos in which he talks about the accreditation scheme hoodwinking U.S. businesses by registrars belonging ANAB-IAF entities at http://bit.ly/2ugQBr1

About G-PMC, LLC

G-PMC Registrars (http://www.g-pmc.com) is globally accredited and recognized by Leading Manufacturers, Fortune 500 Companies, Government Agencies, Trade Associations, Global Accreditation Bodies, Federal Contractors, Educational Institutions, Food Establishments, IT Enterprises, Small Business Associations, Licensed Importers & Exporters, and Quality Professionals Worldwide.

About ABAC

American Board of Accredited Certifications (http://aboac.org) oversees accreditation and certification bodies assuring integrity, competency, and fair competition in the quality community. ABAC recognizes and accredits certifications based on the fundamental principles of accountability, ethical conduct, and commitment to quality.

