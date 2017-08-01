GroGenesis, Inc. Announces Shipment of Organic Agricultural Input, AgraBurst PRO(TM), to Colombia

Field Testing by Distributor, Vita-Agro S.A.S., Records Significant Yield Increases

SIOUX FALLS, SD - August 01, 2017 - GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB: GROG) (the "Company"), a global sustainable agriculture company and producer of AgraBurst PRO™, an organic, non-GMO agricultural input for growers of vegetables, fruit, rice and all other food crops, announced the first shipment of AgraBurst PRO™ to Vita-Agro S.A.S. in Colombia. Vita-Agro S.A.S. is the exclusive distributor of AgraBurst PRO ™ in Colombia. AgraBurst PRO™ is also effectively utilized by commercial lawn and turf companies for lawns, golf courses, public parks and sports arenas.

Manuel Oviedo, Director General of Vita-Agro S.A.S., said, "The response in the marketplace in Colombia has been phenomenal after we conducted field testing with this remarkable agricultural input labeled under our trademarked name, AllGreen PRO™. After incorporating AllGreen PRO into our proven sustainable protocols our customers have recorded significant increases in yields ranging from 15%-30% while reducing chemical inputs."

Mr. Oviedo noted, "Usually when a farmer hears about a promising organic input, they expect to struggle to maintain their yields, if not see a decline in yield. Not so with AllGreen PRO/AgraBurst PRO. The yield increases substantially offset the cost of this incredible product. After registering and certifying the product with the Colombian Government, we are now very excited to place a large order of AgraBurst PRO to fill our initial orders from our farmer base."

The agricultural industry in Colombia employs 17% of the workforce and represents 6.1% of the nation's GDP. After Brazil and Mexico, the Republic of Colombia is the third most populous Latin American country with a population of approximately 48 Million. The principal agricultural products include coffee (ranked as the fourth largest producer in the world), sugarcane, palm oil, bananas, corn, tobacco, vegetables, cocoa beans, oilseed, pineapples, potato and cut flowers.

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, CEO and Chief Science Officer of GroGenesis, Inc., said, "It is gratifying to go through the lengthy required process of field testing to validate the efficacy of AgraBurst PRO and see the excitement from farmers when they realize that they can benefit from increased crop production while contributing to the long term health of their soil. The trend towards non-GMO and organic food production to improve food security is ramping up worldwide as more farmers and consumers acknowledge the benefits that sustainable farming practices offer to the planet."

Kamolvathin continued, "Our other distributors globally have replicated the same results in the field as we have seen already in Barbados and Colombia. We look forward to announcing additional shipments to our other distributors during the rest of this year."

About Vita-Agro S.A.S. (www.vitaagro.com.co)

Founded in 2012, Vita-Agro S.A.S. is a pioneer in sustainable farming practices in Colombia with a corporate goal to address the three main area of environmental pollution -- agriculture, oil and mining and water. Vita-Agro's mission is to bring new sustainable programs and products to the agriculture industry throughout Latin America to increase production, yield quality, improve the condition of soils, reduce overall costs to farmers and ultimately deliver higher quality and more nutritious food to consumers.

Vita-Agro has been testing its innovative farming programs for more than five years with the most important crops in Colombia, i.e. sugar cane, banana, potato, rice, coffee, palm oil, cacao, pineapple and others, with excellent results. The Company's goal is to expand throughout Latin America to introduce the significant benefits of its programs and products.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis is an agricultural services enterprise offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers and consumers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO™, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

