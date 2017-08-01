There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,240 in the last 365 days.

Fortune Real Estate closes 7 properties in last 12 months totaling nearly $23,000,000.

BRADENTON, FL, USA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Real Estate, the leading facilitator of the purchase and sale of Florida commercial income producing real estate properties, announced today the completion of the sale of Andy’s RV Trailer Park in Zephyrhills, FL. Recent sales over the last 2 months also include The Harbor Waterfront Resort in Lake Wales, FL and The Oasis at Zolfo Springs in Zolfo Springs, FL. Over the last 12 month period, the firm has closed 7 properties totaling just shy of $23,000,000.00.


About Fortune Real Estate

Fortune Real Estate specializes in Florida investment properties, specifically mobile home parks, manufactured home communities, RV parks, campgrounds, and other similar resort or park types of communities. Because of its strong relations within the Florida residential marketplace, buyers from across the country seek the company’s expertise for investment opportunities in the area. For additional information, please visit http://fortunerealestate.com.

