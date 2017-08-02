HorseOPeace’s Sanders Talks Soap on Good Day Arkansas

GUEST ON FOX: Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace, center, on Good Day Arkansas with co-hosts Susanne Brunner & Pat Walker. PRODUCT ON SET: HorseOPeace.com goat milk soaps at Fox’s Good Day Arkansas. IN THE FAMILY: Elizabeth Sanders, IT-exec husband Nick & their four sons make HorseOPeace goat milk soap a family affair.

Elizabeth Sanders shows how-to make soap on FOX-TV; Gives 25% off at HorseOPeace.com goat milk soap

HorseOPeace goat milk soaps are rich in vitamins and nutrients to nurture and keep skin healthy and each of our creamy lather-rich soap bars lasts four to six weeks with daily use.” — Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace.com

LITTLE ROCK, AR, -, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skincare expert Elizabeth Sanders told Good Day Arkansas that Americans are turning to natural soap to avoid the chemicals in most popular brands as the founder of HorseOPeace.com goat milk soap also demonstrated how to make soap at home on FOX’s hit KLRT-TV show.

During the show Elizabeth offered viewers a 25% discount to try her natural soaps by using coupon code FOX-17 at HorseOPeace.com.

In an interview themed “This Is How We Do It,” Good Day hosts Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker discussed the trend to natural soap with Elizabeth, who noted the New York Times quoted her and pointed to HorseOPeace goat milk soaps in its benchmark article on the topic. They then helped the HorseOPeace entrepreneur demonstrate how to make natural soap at home using common oils, goat’s milk and various natural ingredients such as oats and honey.

Elizabeth made HorseOPeace’s Oatmeal ‘n Honey soap, adding goat’s milk to the heated oils as Susanne mixed in oatmeal while Pat noted how easy it looked as the mixture was poured into a plastic container to solidify for 48 hours before being cut into bars and set to cure for four to six weeks before use.

“A lot of HorseOPeace customers have sensitive skin, but our soaps are for all skin types and we print all our natural ingredients on every label so people know we don’t use chemicals commonly found in other soaps. It makes a difference to people to know what they are putting on their skin is all-natural,” said Elizabeth.

She said, “At HorseOPeace.com our soaps are made with 100% raw goat milk, without any water colorful dyes that store brands and even so-called natural soaps use. HorseOPeace goat milk soaps are rich in vitamins and nutrients to nurture and keep skin healthy and each of our creamy lather-rich soap bars lasts four to six weeks with daily use.”

During a media week set by DobsonPR.com, Elizabeth appeared on leading CBS, NBC, ABC, KJAG and FOX news and talk shows in six cities. Good Day Arkansas can be seen online here: www.tinyurl.com/ybfklp3x.

On Good Day Arkansas Elizabeth reminisced about having lived a Plain People lifestyle similar to Amish, wearing bonnets and homemade dresses in a religion-focused sheltered setting that she left a decade ago when in her mid-20s, but the lessons of that life are reflected in her soaps today. She said, “Living among the wonderful Plain People for a few years, I learned that attention to quality is the hallmark of good craftsmanship, evident in their products such as natural furniture, ingredients and food. As I started HorseOPeace during those years, I rolled that knowledge and commitment to quality into my soap-making.”

“We have 17 varieties of HoseOPeace scented and unscented goat milk soaps, along with Shea Butter cream and lip balms as I detail each on my website and HorseOPeace Blog,” she said while describing a few of the soaps, including Oatmeal ‘n Honey that helps exfoliate and Coffee Scrub that helps with cellulite.

Asked about expanding her business to a new line of goat milk shampoos for pets, she said, “Pets visit vets often for skin issues. Our customers know HorseOPeace soaps are great for their skin and many asked if our soaps would help pets suffering eczema and dry skin issues. So, we formulated the well-received Healthy Pets line of scented and unscented goat milk shampoo bars and have gotten great feedback.”

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, HorseOPeace.com has grown in the decade since Elizabeth founded the company; and so did her family as she married IT-executive Nick and homeschools their four sons, aged two to six. With customers around the USA and world, her goat milk soaps and other products are available at www.HorseOPeace.com, Facebook.com/HorseOPeace and Amazon. She updates customers with a monthly newsletter and her blog at HorseOPeace.com/blog and offers discounts at the HorseOPeace Soap of the Month Club. She’s active on Twitter.com/HorseOPeace and Instagram.com/HorseOPeaceRanch. Media contact: Brian Dobson, BD@DobsonPR.com.

ELIZABETH SANDERS of HorseOPeace.com on FOX's Good Day Arkansas (here at: www.tinyurl.com/ybfklp3x)