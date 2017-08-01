ConnectSafely Releases A Parent’s Guide to Kik

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectSafely continues its mission to help inform and educate parents with the launch of its latest guide, A Parent’s Guide to Kik.

Kik is a popular community chat app with more than 300 million users, many of whom are teens. A Parent’s Guide to Kik is designed to give parents a useful primer on the popular service along with helpful information for starting a conversation - not a lecture - with kids about how they use Kik and other social networking tools.

Topics include:

Kik’s key features

Safety concerns

Top 5 questions parents have about Kik

Important advice for parents, by parents

“As with other messaging and social media apps, staying safe on Kik is more about what you choose to say and how you say it than anything in the app itself,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “Still, it’s important for parents of Kik users to understand how the app works and the features it offers to protect your teen’s privacy, security and safety.”



The guide, which joins ConnectSafely’s guides to social media, fake news, student data privacy, cyberbullying, cybersecurity, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, ASKfm, and other topics, is available to read or download for free at connectsafely.org/kik.

ConnectSafely.org is a Silicon Valley, Calif.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy and security with research-based safety tips, parents’ guidebooks, advice, news and commentary on all aspects of tech use and policy.

