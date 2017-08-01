Transformative Engineering Appoints Jeannette Howe as VP of Sales
Fast Growing Custom Installation Innovator Adds Significant Industry Professional to Strengthen Resources
Ms. Howe will expand and accelerate the T-E distribution plan implemented by Jonathan Ralston, the Director of Sales. Jonathan will continue his successful work in that role.
Echoing the sentiment of the Board of Directors, Jay Trieber, President of Transformative Engineering, said “We are extremely pleased to have Jeannette as a part of our team. Her experience, industry contacts and insight are the perfect fit for our company. Jeannette’s qualifications, drive, and sincerity are well known in the industry. She also embraces our values of innovation, quality, and customer service. We all look forward to working together as we guide this next phase of our growth.”
In the same announcement, Ms. Howe added, “I feel very fortunate to have spent my career in the service of the independent dealer network – from the modest single person operation to the larger regional players in the CE/CI landscape. I look forward to seeing many familiar faces in my new role at Transformative Engineering”.
About Transformative Engineering
Transformative Engineering (T-E) designs and manufactures audio, video, and data communications devices and related components that are used by custom installers and systems integrators to create sophisticated home and commercial systems.
While the market has offered dozens of custom installation solutions, many of these devices were underperforming because of substandard quality. The TE products are the result of the founders' decisions to rethink the design and purpose of certain common-use custom installation and systems integration devices and to ensure industry-leading performance and reliability.
The company has grown out of the collaboration and enthusiasm of three veterans of the Electronics Industry: Jay Trieber, President; Peter Tribeman, VP of Marketing; and Engne Tang, Chief Technology Officer. Each of the three founders felt that there was a “better mousetrap” to be made, and the resulting products have been enthusiastically received. # # #
For further information, please contact:
Transformative Engineering – 194 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062 tel 781-769-6410
email: info@transformativeengineering.com
Additional information may be found on their website: www.transformativeengineering.com
Jay Trieber
Transformative Engineering
781-769-6410
email us here