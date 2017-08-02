Angela Brannon Tarleton of Kearsarge Conservatory of the Performing Arts to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

We teach excellence, not perfection or unhealthy competition.” — Angela Brannon Tarleton

WARNER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Goethe, the function of art is to entertain, edify and exalt the human spirit. Dance is about interpreting music and mood and mastering the human body; drama includes acting with face and body to communicate; music is vocal or instrumental sounds combined in such a way as to produce beauty of form, harmony and expression of emotion.

To excel in the performing arts requires commitment, focus and discipline, but without support for local arts, there won’t be opportunities for young performers to reach their true potential and shine on the greatest stages.

One organization is helping to the change that: The Kearsarge Conservatory of the Performing Arts.

The Kearsarge Conservatory is not just another studio; they are art in motion, a full performing arts conservatory offering instruction in all forms of dance, drama and music, including musical theater, as well as private instruction in piano, voice and guitar. Artistic director and director of dance Angela Brannon Tarleton, along with Kevin Tarleton President and director of drama and Michelle Gosnell director of Music, work together with their excellent staff to make Kearsarge’s mission in the arts an integral part of all students’ education.

“I think children are very smart. I think children like to work,” says Tarleton. “People are shocked when they see what these kids can do. I expect it of them and they expect it of themselves and that’s how it works.”

You need passion to ignite passion. Tarleton, a “triple threat” performing artist in her own right, has been teaching students for over 35 years.

“I just couldn’t give up these kids,” recalls Tarleton. “I have no doubt I could have made it big, but I have no regrets. I have former students in their 30s and 40s who contact me and tell me I changed their life. I have never wavered from what I’ve been called to do.”

Perhaps most remarkably, the Kearsarge Conservatory is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Their goal is to never turn a child away if they want to study the arts, whether they can pay or not.

“I’m a strict teacher. I love them but I’m not their friend, I teach each child the subject in the way they can learn the best.” says Tarleton. “I hate mediocrity and I don’t allow it. Your best may not be as good as her best, but your best is excellence. I teach excellence, not perfection or unhealthy competition.”

