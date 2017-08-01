Global E-Health Services Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2023

E-Health Services Market

Market research future has a half cooked research report on Global e-health services Market. Which is growing continuously and grow at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global E-health services Information, by types (EHR, ePrescribing, Telemedicine, big data systems, Clinical Decision Support, Consumer health IT) by service (Administrative ,Clinical, Financial) by end user (hospitals, clinics and others)-Forecast to 2023

Electronic health records is very important for every healthcare organization. Clinical data management involves use of ICT and softwares for maintaining patient data electronically. E-health services market is flourishing with an increasing application of ICT for handling clinical and financial data for hospitals and clinics. Telemedicine is gaining importance in this market due to its advantages like remote consultant, improved patient doctor interaction and real time consultation. Global e-health services market was about is expected to reach USD 250 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “e-health services market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Get a sample copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1252

Global e-health services Market Players:

Key players in e-health services market are:

• IBM Corporation (U.S)

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S)

• GE Healthcare (U.S)

• McKinsey & Co. (U.S)

• Motion Computing Inc. (U.S)

• Epocrates Inc. (U.S)

• Telecare Corp. (U.S)

• Proteus Digital Health (U.S)

• Apple (U.S)

• GE Healthcare (U.S)

• Boston Scientific Corp (U.S)

• Cerner (U.S)

IBM Corporation is a multinational technology company. The company manufactures computer hardware and software and also offers consultation services. Software solutions by the company in healthcare are EMR, digital hospital framework and population health insights and care management. In January 2017, the company announced the use of block chain technology for security exchange of healthcare data.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is a publically traded outsourcing company providing healthcare professionals with electronic health records technology and practice management. Its solutions include care coordination, clinical and patient engagement. The solutions offered by the company in healthcare include care coordination, clinical services and patient engagement. CareInMotion and dbMotion are the most popular solutions of this company in healthcare. In May 2017, center of Disease Control and prevention selects Allscripts Technology to support National Healthcare Surveys.

GE Healthcare is an American multinational company providing software solutions for healthcare. Workforce Management, Care Delivery Management, Enterprise Imaging, Applied Intelligence, Health Cloud, Financial Management are the solutions provided by these company in healthcare. In June 2017, the company introduced Encompass, a real time location system solution, helping hospital to manage inventory.

Global e-health services market has been segmented on the basis of type of e-health technologies which includes Electronic Health Records (EHR), ePrescribing, Telemedicine, big data systems, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), Consumer health IT, Knowledge Management System (KMS). On the basis of service the market segmented into administrative services, clinical services and financial services and the end user are hospitals, clinics, health insurance companies and others.

Browse Complete Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-health-services-market-1252 .

Study objectives:

Main objective of this research is to provide information about E-health services market, type, services and end user.

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next seven years of the various segments and sub-segments of the e-health services market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the e-health services market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by service, by end users and its sub-segments.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global E-health services market.

Intended Audience

• Healthcare IT companies

• Healthcare companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Make and Inquiry at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1252 .

The report for e-health services market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

