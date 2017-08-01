Global Bionic Eye Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During Forecast Period 2017-2023

Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on global bionic eye market. which is Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During Forecast Period 2017-2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bionic Eye Market Research Report, By Types (External Eye And Implanted Eye), By Technology (Electronic And Mechanical) By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics And Others) - Forecast Till 2023

Bionic eye is a computer chip that is placed in the back of the eye. These devices are used to treat the blindness in the people. Global bionic eye market is growing at a swift rate. Continuous increasing demand for the bionic eye and increasing number of visually impaired people across the globe is the major driving factor for the market. According to WHO, number of visually impaired patients is continuously rising and about 90% of these patients are living in developing countries. Increasing people having vitamin deficiency and increasing diseases related blindness is driving the growth of the market. Beside this increasing aging population across the globe is also contributed in the growth of market. While high cost and limited surgical professionals of the treatment can hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

Global bionic eye market is segmented on the basis of type into external eye and implanted eye. External eye is further sub segmented into retinal prosthesis and microsystem-based visual prosthesis (MIVP). On the basis of technology they are segmented into electronic and mechanical and on the basis of end user he market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

The major key player for the Global bionic eye market are

• Retina Implant AG (Germany)

• Second Sight (US)

• Bionic Vision Australia (Australia)

• The Bionic Eye (UK)

• Pixium Vision (France)

• iBionics (Canada)

• NeoStrata (US)

Due to increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes in the world and increasing number of people suffering from vision loss has attracted man of the major and medium sized company to introduce the better for the treatment. Many company are investing in R&D so as to introduce a new device and method so as to withstand the competition and increase the market.

Retina Implant AG is the German headquartered company working in the manufacturing of the medical technologies. Retina Implant Alpha IMS is the most famous product of the company. In 2017, Okuvision and Retina Implant are merge together under the parent company Retina Implant AG.

Second Sight is the US headquarter company. The company has got FDA approval for the first visual prosthesis in 2013. Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System is the major product of the company. Argus II provides the electrical stimulation of the retina to induce visual perception in blind individuals.

Bionic Vision Australia is an Australian company. This company has introduced Suprachoroidal Retinal Prosthesis for the treatment of visual impairment. This treatment will provide vision to blind patients suffering from degenerative retinal conditions.

Pixium Vision is medical device manufacturing company headquartered in France. Intelligent Retinal Implant System is the major product of the company. IRIS is under clinical trials and PRIMA is under preclinical development.

NeoStrata is a professional skin care brand recommend by most the physicians worldwide. PHA 4 is the bionic eye cream manufactured by this company.

Study objectives global bionic eye market

• Detail Information about the present and forecasted market with its key players that influences the market on global scale.

• Detail analysis of the market with respect to all the possible segmentation of the market.

• Detail information about the factors affecting the growth of the global bionic eye market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global bionic eye market.

• Analysis of the market of the different factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• Detail information on the possible segments and sub segments of the market. And regional analysis of the market- America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Detail information on trends and the opportunities in various regions.

Intended Audience

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Bionic eye manufacturing company

• Government and Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

The report for global bionic eye market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

