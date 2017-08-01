Enrollment Rx Named as Finalist for 2017 SaaS Awards
International Software Program- Best SaaS Product for Customer Service/CRMSCHILLER PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment Rx, the leading provider of cloud-based Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for higher education, has been named a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program (https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/) in the category Best SaaS Product for Customer Services/CRM. Enrollment Rx's FormBuilder Rx product received the honors in this highly competitive category, standing out as an innovative product that is shaping the future of higher ed CRM.
With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.
Lawrence Levy, Enrollment Rx President said: “Competition in the global marketplace for SaaS is unrelenting, so for FormBuilder Rx by Enrollment Rx to be shortlisted in the Best SaaS Product for Customer Services/CRM category is an incredible achievement for our team. FormBuilder Rx has revolutionized our ability to meet the complex needs of our clients better than ever, with easy-to-configure functionality, all through a SaaS model built on Salesforce. We encourage people to take it for a test drive on the Salesforce AppExchange.”
SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: “Software as a service is the new software standard. The global competition is intense, with highly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace – and the dust is far from settled. It’s a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure their clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services which are reliable yet still at the cutting edge.”
“In our second year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside the long-running Cloud Awards, [Enrollment Rx won the 2016-17 Cloud Awards for Education Innovation of the Year category] we have seen a huge variety of submissions from the US and outside North America – comprising organizations of all sizes from large, blue-chip organizations to agile, niche-filling start-ups.
“With such a high standard of submissions, a gargantuan task awaits our judges to arrive at our final award winners. As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor.”
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/
About Enrollment Rx
Enrollment Rx is a higher education technology company delivering innovative Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) solutions. Built on the Salesforce platform, Enrollment Rx puts enterprise-class functionality and limitless scalability within reach of any size school. Academic institutions rely on Enrollment Rx to eliminate business process inefficiencies, maximize constituent engagement, and future proof their technology strategy.
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2018 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.
Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
