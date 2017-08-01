As the Kids Go Back to School— Is This Universal Household Product Lowering Their Grades?

Every household has at least one of these—but toxic manufacturing processes could be lowering your children’s grades and putting their health at risk.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every child sleeps on a mattress. But not all mattresses are created equal. Most are made with toxic chemicals, and in some cases manufactured in foreign sweatshops with inadequate oversight.And if that mattress exposes your child to those toxic chemicals, the risks not only include a range of avoidable illnesses from asthma to skin rashes and even to cancer but could also affect brain health.* Could your child’s grades improve with a safer mattress?“No child should lose brain function or get sick from their bedding . When there are documented cases of mattress outgassing causing severe health issues, it only makes sense to switch to a safe, organic mattress,” said Marlon Pando, MBA, owner of White Lotus Home a pioneer in natural organic bedding founded in 1981.White Lotus makes mattresses, pillows , bedding, furniture, and home décor by hand, in the USA, from natural organic materials such as wool, cotton, kapok, and even buckwheat hulls. White Lotus products are available at the company’s flagship store, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 745 Joyce Kilmer Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 09801, at selected quality bedding retailers around the country, and online with no-charge shipping anywhere in the US.Pando is available for interviews: marlon@whitelotushome.com, 732-843-4990Sources: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2008/03/should-you-ditch-your-chemical-mattress/