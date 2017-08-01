Las Vegas Real Estate Company Launches Landlord Managed Eviction Services Division
Area realtor focused on Las Vegas Valley to begin offering eviction services in addition to sales, rentals, and managed real estate services.
“Nevada Revised Statute has strict tenant/landlord laws. The majority of landlords do not fully understand the eviction process and all of the laws and procedures that surround it. A landlord that is unfamiliar with these laws can end up confused and unknowingly break the law” says Brittany Albiston, Realtor and Property Manager with Shelter Realty. “Our agency is extremely knowledgeable of the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson jurisdiction eviction procedures. With over 15 years’ experience in the Property Management industry and currently managing just shy of 600 properties, Shelter Realty feels confident in helping DIY landlords with all their eviction needs” Albiston added.
“Shelter Realty helps its full-service clients and landlords with protecting their real estate investments. Shelter has spent years building a team of specialists that any landlord can rely on. Protecting a landlord’s investment properties is a priority and although removing tenants can be unpleasant, it is sometimes necessary. We know the laws surrounding the eviction process and can lawfully get problem tenants out for both our full service clients, as well as landlords that manage their own properties” said Tony Sena, Broker.
About Shelter Realty, Inc.
Shelter Realty is a full service Las Vegas real estate and property management firm with more than a decade of experience. Their services include rental property management, short sale assistance, real estate sales representing buyers and sellers, and rental relocation assistance.
To learn more visit www.shelterrealty.com
To learn more about Shelter Realty’s new eviction services visit
https://www.lasvegasevictionservice.com or phone 702-279-6470.
John Colascione
Long Island Media Inc.,
631-406-4410
email us here