How Pitch Tank process works

Two Brisbane entrepreneurs have joined forces to create OzInnovators, a bridge for Australian innovators to lucrative US-based launch pads for success.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Tuesday, 1 August 17
Two Brisbane entrepreneurs, Alice Langford and John Lordi, have joined forces to create OzInnovators, a bridge for Australian innovators – creators of products, inventions and innovations – to lucrative US-based launch pads for success.
They have enlisted the help of the original “Shark” from the original Shark Tank reality TV show, Kevin Harrington, developer of the infomercial and “as seen on TV” formats.
Harrington will visit Brisbane this month on behalf of OzInnovators and host an exclusive “Pitch Tank” at the Click! Digital expo in at the Convention Centre, South Brisbane. Book your media interview time now.
Harrington, an incubator supremo, says the “Tank” process works by promoting creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.
To get their foot in the door and inventor must elbow past at least 50,000 others, he said.
The screening process he originally developed involves a submission stage (through web portals) and then pitching events, up to 1000 ideas a day.
“This went on regionally (across America) and then we’d have an interval review of the projects to whittle them down.
“Finally, each one in the final group gets to produce and submit a 90-second video pitch and undergo a screening process to make sure they have a clean financial and police record. Those selected for the show make a live pitch on stage and this always gets them publicity.”
