Security Services go Biometric. BioSSL delivers biometric web and mobiel security to ArmourAgent.com as a Service.
ArmourAgent allows security operatives to register as a member with their resume, qualifications and locations. Security Agencies can post contracts or find security operatives.
Members' highly sensitive information on the web platform can now be secured by BioSSL through Face Verification.
Agencies who are hiring security operatives can verify the identity of the ArmourAgent’s member by using the BioSSL mobile application.
The combination of biometric web security and mobile verification delivers the highest degree of closed security in high risk events and environments.
On top of ArmourAgent.com’s security, the biometric verification process is delivered by BioSSL’s servers as a service. BioSSL’s API provides a fast integration via simple licensing procedures.
More about BioSSL
BioSSL is an advanced biometric platform which secures online financial, confidential document transactions and other high-risk web based environments.
BioSSL is an ‘Omni’ channel solution for banks, financial institutions, security applications, eCommerce and eGovernment.
The desktop and mobile applications integrate smoothly into existing applications.
https://www.biossl.com
More about ArmourAgent.com
Armour Agent is a global real-time Security Operative booking and logistics web application.
We connect highly-skilled security operatives with contracts in maritime and land-based security within high-risk areas based on real-time data matching and future location planning.
We provide an all-in-one logistical tool for security operatives, agencies and corporate clients alike.
Armour Agent allows agencies to keep track of their own operatives through geo location and calendar planning.
Armour Agent provides tools to manage existing and source new staff and equipment. Private individuals, corporate clients and private military operations may access Armour Agent to book fully-vetted and verified security personnel for contract hire, while allowing security operatives to advertise their services as a free-agent through secure pro¬files.
https://www.armouragent.com
Johann Caubergh
BioSSL ltd
+ 44 18 2365 3273
email us here