Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Research Report 2017 - Forecast to 2022

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

Executive Summary

IIoT refers to implementing internet of things concept into manufacturing. This involves use of big data technology and machine learning by harnessing the data from sensors and adopting machine to machine communication and automation technologies in the manufacturing plants. This data enables companies to identify problems that lead to inefficiencies; thus saving time and increasing the overall productivity. An IIoT enabled product incorporates different sorts of electronic components. The components include Transmitters, Memory, Processors, Networking Components, RFID, Power Supply and others. IIoT holds great potential for quality control and complete supply chain efficiency.

The global industrial internet of things market is projected to reach $123.8 billion by 2021; the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21% through 2016 to 2021. Europe region will hold the maximum market share of market throughout the forecast period. This market will have a consistent growth throughout the forecast period. This market will see a significant contribution from RoW region owing to the growth in digital oilfields.

The IIoT market has been analyzed by categorizing the market by type of components and by end user application. Each segment is further divided into sub-segments to get a holistic view of the market. This market is subsequently segmented by geographical regions; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) have also been provided to give a comprehensive analysis of the market. Apart from this, the report also includes major drivers and challenges of the market separately that will provide key insights and market scenario. Forecasts are provided for all the market segments for the period 2016-2021.

The Industrial Internet of Things Market incorporates the various end user industries in the report-

Manufacturing

Advanced Manufacturing

Transportation

Energy Production

Oil & Gas

Digital Oilfield

Agriculture

Health care

Others

The major companies implementing Industrial IoT in their manufacturing facilities include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company and Intel Corp among various others.

