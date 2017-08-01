India Personal Wash Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “India personal wash Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2021” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India personal wash market is segmented mainly into bath and shower products and hand hygiene products. The report covers the detailed insights of the personal wash products market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian personal wash market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the personal wash products. The report also gives an idea on the product variant pricing analysis of each of the product available in the bath bar soaps, liquid hand wash soaps and body wash & shower gel and market.

Personal wash products have seen a mature growth in the recent years in India. Increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, growing middle class people, rising awareness, and the increasing availability of specialized personal wash products for men, women, infants, kids have been some of the major growth drivers of various personal wash products such as body wash & shower gel, bar soaps and liquid hand wash products in India. India personal wash market grew with a CAGR of about 10.79% in the period of five years from 2010 to 2015. People habitually use bath soaps for personal wash in their daily lives. They are bifurcated as beauty soap, health soap, herbal soap and medicated soap. Body wash and shower gel market is still very small. Its premium prices and consumer's most preference for bath soaps restrict the adoption of body wash and shower gel products. However, the increasing number of players interested to enter this segment is one major reason for developing market for body wash and shower gel products. Liquid hand wash is rapidly growing category as the adoption of this product is steadily increasing among Indian consumers.

According to "India Personal Wash Market Outlook, 2021", the Indian personal wash market is highly competitive. Many companies are present in the Indian market as people are shifting more towards the hygiene side. Health concerns have always been a major factor to the Indian consumers and so are the manufacturers who are trying to market the product with the same aspect. Hindustan Unilever Limited, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited are some of the companies that have acquired a major share in the Indian personal wash market. The consumption of bath bar soaps is high, where as it is very low for body wash and shower gel products as it is still a new category for many consumers. Moreover, being a premium product, it could not make space in every consumer's market even in urban India. And it is dramatically increasing for liquid hand wash products. People prefer bar soaps as it has been traditionally used among millions of consumers for personal wash and frequent hand wash. Manufacturers are promoting these products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make the consumers aware about the new products and variants. HUL with its 8 brands dominates the Indian personal wash market along with being a leader in body wash & shower gel and bathing soap categories and second largest in liquid hand wash segment, followed by WCCLG, whose Santoor is the top selling soap brand in India. In the coming years, more brands are expected to make their presence in the Indian market. Innovative variants and product development has driven the personal wash market in past few years, and will continue to expand the categories by introducing newer products. Manufacturers are coming with many herbal substitutes to the present personal wash products in India.

Key Product Type

- Bath Bar Soap

- Body Wash & Shower Gel

- Liquid Hand Wash Soap

