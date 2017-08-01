Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Warehouse Robotics Market

Executive Summary

Warehouse Robots are the autonomous machines which are programmed for various material handling tasks carried out to efficiently stock the raw materials, semi-finished and final products in storage sites. There are various types of mobile and fixed robots which synchronously work for conveying the inventories across the warehouse. Industrial automation impregnating into several industries has fuelled the deployment of these robotic systems for efficient manoeuver of the inventories across the warehouse floor.

The multichannel supply chain strategy is an increasing trend in the current times, particularly among the retail sector. Under this strategy, the companies are aiming at creating an “in-house” distributing facility for order fulfillment operations, thus saving significant costs on distribution performance. This has resulted in rapid penetration of automation technologies in warehouses.

Warehouse Robots are designed specifically to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation and so on. Mobile robots such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Fixed Robots including Gantry, Articulated, and so on are incorporated at various locations in a warehouse and these functions in coordination to serve the aforesaid applications. The employment of these robots depends on the several factors including type of materials, workload, capacity of storage facility and so on. So for detailed study the market is further segmented by end-user industries including food and beverage, automotive, paper and print, medical, defense, pharmaceutical, airport, textile, chemical, ports, automated retail, electrical and electronics, mining, construction, plastic and rubber, oil and gas and agriculture.

The report also comprises of the analysis of warehouse robotics market by geographic regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The labor cost is highly significant in the total warehouse operating cost, making generally 60%-65% of the total warehouse operating cost. The presence of both direct and indirect staff coupled along with department managers presents a crucial cost in operating a warehouse. Thus, the automation of warehouses has become a notable means to tackle the rising wages and workforce age at least in developed nations.

The key players in the warehouse robotics/automation market include

SSI Schafer (Germany),

Daifuku Co., ltd. (Japan),

Dematic Corp. (U.S),

KUKA AG (Germany)

Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S).

The methodology for estimating the Warehouse Robotics involved the conventional utilization of robots supply and demand in the industries. There are several associations such as IFR, JARA, BARA, RIA and many others that have been referred as authentic sources to determine the industrial robots supply in the past. All the industrial locations were then further identified with operations synonymous to warehouse activities and the addressable market for Warehouse Robots was estimated. Simultaneously, the companies involved at component, manufacturing, integration and distribution level were also studied from the perspective of their product portfolio, geographical presence, annual turnover and few other parameters to substantiate the estimations. All these estimations were further validated via a thorough primary research with industry experts.

