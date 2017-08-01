WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Cat Food: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global cat food market to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% during the period 2017-2021.



Cat foods are food products tailor-made to accommodate the dietary needs of cats. Cats, when it comes to their eating habits, are usually fussy. Most of their eating preferences are formed in the early years of their life cycle. Although, it is very important to feed them the right kind of food, and make them habituated to every kind of food that they can possibly consume. Pet owners are very concerned about the ingredients in cat foods and the daily nutritional intake of their cats. In addition to this, cats are sensitive to many allergies and illnesses. Thus, cat foods must be chosen wisely.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cat food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product..

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Cat Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blue Buffalo

• Mars

• Nestlé

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• WellPet LLC

Other prominent vendors

• ANI BRANDS

• Diamond Pet Care

• Evanger's

• GA Pet Food Partners

• GRANDMA LUCY'S

• Newman's Own

• PetGuard

• Rad Cat

• Spectrum Brands

• Sunshine Mills

• Total Alimentos

• Zuke's

Market driver

• Pet humanization

Market driver

Market challenge

• Threat from home made and raw cat foods

Market challenge

Market trend

• Rise in freeze-dried cat foods

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global pet food market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by ingredients

• Segmentation of global cat food market by ingredients

• Global inorganic cat food market

• Global organic cat food market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Segmentation of global cat food market by distribution channel

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

• Segmentation of global cat food market by product type

• Global wet cat food market

• Global dry cat food market

• Global cat treats market

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global cat food market by geography

• Cat food market in EMEA

• Cat food market in the Americas

• Cat food market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• The US

• The UK

• France

• Germany

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continue…….

