Global Dental Services Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Industry Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2021

Dentists are health practitioners who operate private or group practices in their own premises or in other facilities such as hospitals or health maintenance organization (HMO) medical centers. This market comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science.

Description

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for dental services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The dental services market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The dental services market section of the report gives context. It compares the dental services market with other segments of the healthcare services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, Expenditure Per Household, Dental Services Indicators Comparison, Dentists across selected countries.

• The industry metrics section looks at critical drivers including hospital beds and specialist physicians while the macro-economic section looks at the market in relation to the overall economy.

Scope

Markets covered: Orthodontic Services, Dental Cosmetic Surgical Services, Periodontal Services, Endodontic Services, Dental Implantation Services

Markets compared: Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers, Home Health and Residential Nursing Care Services, Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Physicians and Other Healthcare Practitioners, Dental Services, Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities, Veterinary Services.

Companies mentioned: National Health Service, Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), Aspen Dental and others.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Dental Services Indicators Comparison, Number of Dentists.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Dental Services Market Characteristics;

Dental Services Market Size And Growth;

2.1. Historic Market Growth; 2.1.1. Drivers Of The Market; 2.1.2. Restraints On The Market; 2.2. Forecast Market Growth; 2.2.1. Drivers Of The Market; 2.2.2. Restraints On The Market;

Pestle Analysis;

3.1. Political; 3.2. Economic; 3.3. Social; 3.4. Technological; 3.5. Legal; 3.6. Environmental;

Dental Services Market Customer Information;

