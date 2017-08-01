WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Online Video Platforms 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 16.43% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global online video platforms market to grow at a CAGR of 16.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Online video platform (OVP) is a service that allows users to manage the content streaming online while offering customers on-demand services and handling challenges of video management. The increased penetration of broadband with the rising use of connected devices and growing consumer preferences for content anytime and anywhere on multiple devices like smartphones, tablets, PCs, and connected TVs is driving the market for online video platform (OVP) providers. OVP is a service that allows users to manage the content while dealing with the priorities and challenges of video management. It helps content owners to upload, transcode, edit, store, secure, stream, and monetize the video content. Online video viewership is increasing worldwide. There is tremendous growth in the use of OTT video, which is mainly because of the video-enabled consumer devices. Therefore, enterprises, media, and operators are highly dependent on the OVP to publish, manage, and monetize the video content online.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online video platforms market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the OVP software services and excludes aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Online Video Platforms Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Brightcove

• Comcast Technology Solutions

• Kaltura

• Ooyala

• YouTube

Other prominent vendors

• Amobee

• Anvato

• BrightRoll

• Envient

• EBD

• Ensemble Video

• Limelight Networks

• MediaCore

• Pixability

• SAMBA GROUP

• SpotX

• VideoBloom

Market driver

• Growth in use of electronic media

Market driver

• Growth in use of electronic media

Market challenge

• Free video hosting platforms

Market challenge

• Free video hosting platforms

Market trend

• Multi-platform videos

Market trend

• Multi-platform videos

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global OVPs market by type

• UGC model

• DIY model

• SaaS model

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global OVPs market by end-user

• Individuals

• Content creators

• Brands and enterprises

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Global OVPs market by geography

• OVPs market in Americas

• OVPs market in APAC

• OVPs market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Use of video cloud platforms

• Multi-platform videos

• Live streaming of videos

• Launch of paid streaming subscription service like YouTube Red

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Brightcove

• Comcast Technology Solutions

• Kaltura

• Ooyala

• YouTube

• Other prominent vendors

Continue…….

