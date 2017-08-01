Global Cosmetics Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Cosmetics Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetics Market:

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Cosmetics market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cosmetics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Cosmetics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Loréal

P&G

Unilever

Estée Lauder

KAO

Shiseido

Avon

LV

Channel

Amore Pacific

Jahwa

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Jialan

INOHERB

Sisley

Revlon

Jane iredale

Henkel

Coty

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Usages

Skin Care Products

Makeup Products

By Endusers

Men

Women

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Cosmetics for each application, including

Under 20 Years

20-25 Years

26-35 Years

Above 35 Years

Otner

Table of Contents

Global Cosmetics Market Research Report 2017

1 Cosmetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetics

1.2 Cosmetics Segment By Usages

1.2.1 Global Cosmetics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Usages (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Cosmetics Production Market Share By Usages (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Skin Care Products

1.2.4 Makeup Products

1.3 Cosmetics Segment By Endusers

1.3.1 Men

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Global Cosmetics Segment by Application

1.4.1 Cosmetics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Under 20 Years

1.4.3 20-25 Years

1.4.4 26-35 Years

1.4.5 Above 35 Years

1.4.6 Otner

1.5 Global Cosmetics Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Cosmetics (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global Cosmetics Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Global Cosmetics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Cosmetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetics Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Cosmetics Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Cosmetics Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Cosmetics Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Cosmetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cosmetics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Cosmetics Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Cosmetics Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Cosmetics Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Cosmetics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Cosmetics Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Cosmetics Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Cosmetics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cosmetics Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Cosmetics Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Cosmetics Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Cosmetics Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cosmetics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Cosmetics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continued…

