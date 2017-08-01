Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Greenhouse Horticulture -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

This report studies the Greenhouse Horticulture market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Greenhouse Horticulture market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Greenhouse Horticulture market is valued at 19639.71 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 32931.09 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2016 and 2023.

The major players in global Greenhouse Horticulture market include Richel, Hoogendoorn, Dalsem, HortiMaX, Harnois Greenhouses, Priva, Ceres greenhouse, Certhon, Van Der Hoeven, Oritech, Rough Brothers, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech, Netafim, Top Greenhouses,

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Greenhouse Horticulture in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Global Other

On the basis of product, the Greenhouse Horticulture market is primarily split into

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

