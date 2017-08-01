Remote Sensing Satellite Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global remote sensing satellite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.

About Remote Sensing Satellite Market

Description

The technology of remote sensing satellite involves monitoring, observing, and gathering information of Earth (land and ocean) and the atmosphere with the help of inbuilt sensors that are integrated on satellite platforms. The successful aggregation of remotely procured data with traditional satellite systems for environmental assessment and resource management has led to the institutionalization of such technologies in the user domain. As of May 2017, there are approximately 1,460 satellites operational, out of which around 5%-6% are used for remote sensing applications, and approximately 10%-12% satellites are dedicated for Earth observation purposes.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global remote sensing satellite market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit procurement of remote sensing satellites across the globe.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Ball Aerospace

• Boeing

• Lockheed Martin

• Thales Alenia Space

Other prominent vendors

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• Orbital ATK

• MDA Information Systems

• Mitsubishi Electric

• SSTL

Market driver

• Growing adoption of SATCOM-based systems and equipment

Market challenge

• Technological complexities of EO/IR sensors

Market trend

• Greater emphasis on situational awareness

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by system type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Innovation Landscape

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscapes

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Ball Aerospace

• Boeing

• Lockheed Martin

• Thales Alenia Space

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

