Zero-energy buildings Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Synopsis

The report provides detailed market analysis based on a survey of contractors, surveyors, architects and other operators involved in the construction industry worldwide to assess awareness levels, participation rates and barriers to growth for the zero-energy building sector.

Summary

In the second quarter of 2016 surveyed over 100 industry executives, including contractors, surveyors, civil engineers and architects, to obtain an understanding of the state of ZEB utilization.

The results of this survey reveal an increase in awareness of ZEBs over the past year among those working in the construction industry. However, this has not been mirrored in participation rates, with the majority of respondents not currently working on any ZEB projects. Nonetheless, there was a clear expectation that participation would increase within the next five years.

Respondents identified a number of obstacles and factors that are preventing greater investment in ZEB projects. These include ZEB projects currently lacking financial viability, with greater government assistance being required, and also a widespread deficiency in terms of the knowledge and skills necessary to complete ZEB projects. However, the widespread adoption of ZEBs and the related technologies in the near future was widely viewed as being inevitable.

Scope

Key Highlights

Zero-energy buildings have traditionally been viewed as a niche sector within the wider energy-efficient construction and sustainable construction spheres, with generally low levels of awareness outside Western Europe. However they are now gaining recognition across multiple regions and construction sectors as an increasingly feasible form of construction owing to an increase in the financial viability of efficient technologies.

Nevertheless, actual investment in ZEB projects remains low, with financial efficiency and profit generation the key drivers among respondents in terms of energy-efficient practices. A lack of demand and a perceived lack of financial return are stalling the growth of ZEBs in the private sector, although there are numerous examples of ZEB projects in government and educational developments.

A lack of technical knowledge in relation to ZEBs and associated technologies was viewed as a major barrier to their implementation. While few respondents were willing to commit to ZEB certified projects in the next 12 months, respondents stated they were more likely to certify their projects as ZEBs over the next five years.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. KEY FINDINGS

3. PERCEPTION AND AWARENESS OF ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS

4.1. ZEBs are gaining recognition

4.1. Participation is set to pick up

4.1. Certification is becoming more commonplace

4.1. Greater efficiency is a key driver

4. INCENTIVES AND BARRIERS

4.2. Financial incentives are key to growth

4.3. Lack of market demand is an obstacle

4.4. Knowledge and skills gaps are a concern

5. FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

6. CONCLUSIONS

7. APPENDIX

8.1. Further Information

8.2. Disclaimer

…Continued

