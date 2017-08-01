Next Gen LMS 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.70% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Next Gen LMS Market for Higher Education to grow at a CAGR of 31.70% during the period 2017-2021.

About Next Gen LMS Market

Description

The education technology market can be broadly categorized into two segments, i.e. technological architecture and collaborative tools. Technological architecture comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment consists of interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, educational PCs, and projectors. The software segment constitutes document management systems, classroom management systems, classroom collaboration systems, student information systems, classroom assessment scoring systems, student response systems, learning content management systems (LCMS), and learning management systems (LMS). Software services include digital interactive resources of imparting knowledge to students such as digital text, graphics, and audio-visual aids. Collaborative tools are supporting tools, which help in the enhanced coherent use of technology.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global next gen LMS market for higher education for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the next gen LMS for the higher education sector.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The Global Next Gen LMS Market for Higher Education 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• D2L

• Docebo

• Growth Engineering

• INSTRUCTURE

• Jenzabar

Other prominent vendors

• Blackboard

• Edmodo

• PowerSchool Learning

• N2N Services

• Saba Software

• Schoology

Market driver

• Need for cost-effective LMS for higher education

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of operating expertise

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing learning experiences using SMAC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor Analysis

• D2L

• Docebo

• Growth Engineering

• INSTRUCTURE

• Jenzabar

PART 13: Other Prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

