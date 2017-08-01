Next Gen LMS 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.70% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the Global Next Gen LMS Market for Higher Education to grow at a CAGR of 31.70% during the period 2017-2021.
PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Description
The education technology market can be broadly categorized into two segments, i.e. technological architecture and collaborative tools. Technological architecture comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment consists of interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, educational PCs, and projectors. The software segment constitutes document management systems, classroom management systems, classroom collaboration systems, student information systems, classroom assessment scoring systems, student response systems, learning content management systems (LCMS), and learning management systems (LMS). Software services include digital interactive resources of imparting knowledge to students such as digital text, graphics, and audio-visual aids. Collaborative tools are supporting tools, which help in the enhanced coherent use of technology.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global next gen LMS market for higher education for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the next gen LMS for the higher education sector.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651682-global-next-gen-lms-market-for-higher-education-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Next Gen LMS Market for Higher Education 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• D2L
• Docebo
• Growth Engineering
• INSTRUCTURE
• Jenzabar
Other prominent vendors
• Blackboard
• Edmodo
• PowerSchool Learning
• N2N Services
• Saba Software
• Schoology
Market driver
• Need for cost-effective LMS for higher education
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Lack of operating expertise
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing learning experiences using SMAC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1651682-global-next-gen-lms-market-for-higher-education-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor Analysis
• D2L
• Docebo
• Growth Engineering
• INSTRUCTURE
• Jenzabar
PART 13: Other Prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1651682
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here