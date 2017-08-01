India Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) 2017 Market to Reach $3.4 billion and Growing at a CAGR of 32.0% by 2022

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “India Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecasts: 2015–2022.

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) are most commonly use semiconductor diodes there is a huge range of semiconductor diodes are avail in market. There are mostly diodes which pass visible light or invisible light i.e. infrared. This infrared is avail in most remote controls. LEDs also have a same electrical function, it will pass the current in forwarded but it will not allow flow in a backward direction. These LEDs are that semiconductor which converts the electrical energy into light energy.

Due to improving urbanization and rise in disposable income with falling price of LEDs consumers can buy more LEDs products, which are factors for the rise of LEDs market and almost vanish traditional lights. Improving technological awareness and literate levels have made easy for LEDs market to enter and made it foot mark.

According to report and analysis, Indian LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $3.4 billion by 2022.



The report provides details about LEDs market with the current and upcoming trend, size and various other prime parameters. The report also brief about the leading players and the methods used by them to stand against their competitor. The study analysis clear understanding of key points of industry, marketing, and promotion strategies use by them so they can always lead the market. The report provides a 360-degree view of LEDs industry and gives an idea to business what should be their next move and step should be taken in future.

Developing countries that are following the developed countries as the level of technology acceptance are now being considered among the reference markets for launching new products. Day to day new innovation in technologies have revolutionized the lighting industry in last few years, the changes were from halogen lamps to light bulbs to Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

As per the report, the Indian market has observed great changes in lighting industry the more approach toward LEDs leaving behind the traditional source of light. Even through there many companies which are still importing the LEDs, in which government is also providing helping hand and support for the encouragement of LEDs product. The mobile industry was much driven by LEDs industry new innovative technology and downfall in LEDs market price.

Some of the promising players in Indian LED market are OSRAM India Pvt. Ltd., Kwality Photonics Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Limited, and SYSKA LED Ltd. Many international vendors have setup in India to take more advantage of developing market.

