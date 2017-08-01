Construction in New Zealand Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Construction in New Zealand Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Synopsis

In real terms, New Zealand’s construction industry registered an average annual growth rate of 7.3% during the review period (2012–2016). This growth was supported by government investments in the development of transport infrastructure, industrial parks, healthcare facilities and residential buildings.

The country’s construction industry is expected to continue to expand in real terms over the forecast period (2017–2021), driven by the government’s focus on the development of transport infrastructure, energy and utilities facilities.

Under the Thirty-Year New Zealand Infrastructure Plan 2015, the government plans to spend NZD157.9 billion (US$110.0 billion) to develop transport networks, reliable electricity infrastructure, clean drinking water pipelines, telecommunications infrastructure, schools and hospitals by 2025.

In real terms, the industry’s output value is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% over the forecast period, compared to 7.43% during the review period.

Summary

Construction in New Zealand – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into New Zealand's construction industry, including:

• The New Zealand construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

• Analysis of equipment, material and service costs for each project type in New Zealand

• Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the New Zealand's construction industry

• Profiles of the leading operators in the New Zealand's construction industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in New Zealand. It provides:

• Historical (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2021) valuations of the construction industry in New Zealand using construction output and value-add methods

• Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by project type

• Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

• Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

• Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in New Zealand

Key Highlights

• The government’s focus on providing affordable houses via social housing programs is expected to drive growth of the residential construction market over the forecast period. Under the Social Housing Reform Program, the government plans to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of affordable houses. For this, in 2016, the government announced plans to spend NZD207.4 million (US$144.5 million) to build affordable houses in the country by 2020, with an aim to build 100,000 affordable houses by 2025.

• The residential construction market is expected to be supported by rising residential building permits. According to Statistics New Zealand, total permits issued for the construction of houses across the country increased by 9.5%, rising from 18,012 units in 2015 to 19,721 units in 2016.

• The government is focusing on the construction and expansion of metro lines. The government plans to double the capacity of Auckland's metro rail network by 2020. Accordingly, under the City Rail Link (CRL) extension plan, it plans to build a new underground railway line through the Auckland city centre.

• The government launched the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) and Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2) in 2015. Under the RBI2 program, the government plans to provide at least 5 megabits per second (Mbps) to 90.0% of country’s rural population by 2025.

• The government’s commitment to providing a quality service in healthcare, as well as increased expenditures on healthcare and education, are expected to support the institutional construction market over the forecast period. In 2016 budget, the government increased its total spending on the healthcare sector by 29.4%, rising from NZD2.4 billion (US$1.7 billion) in 2015 to NZD3.2 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2016.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Commercial Construction

2.2 Industrial Construction

2.3 Infrastructure Construction

2.4 Energy and Utilities Construction

2.5 Institutional Construction

2.6 Residential Construction

3 Key Issues and Developments

4 Market Data Analysis

4.1 Construction Output and Value Add

…Continued

