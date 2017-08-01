Global Elevators & Escalators Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Elevators & Escalators Market

Executive Summary

The ever-growing installed base of elevators and escalators is getting further traction due to rapid urbanization, burgeoning high-rise buildings and existing low density of E&E in emerging markets. The industry manifests latest industry trends such as preference for premium-efficiency elevators, emerging Internet of Vertical Transportation and ageing installed base of elevators globally. The report “Global Elevators & Escalators Market (New Equipment, Maintenance and Modernization) Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global elevators and escalators market. Forecasted market analysis of global elevators and escalators has been provided up till 2022.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea & India), Europe, CIS and Latin America in the report. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Coverage

New Equipment Market

Maintenance Market

Modernization Market

Market Segmentation by Region/Country

Global

North America

APAC (excl. China)

China, Japan, Korea, India

Europe

CIS

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Vendors

Otis (United Technologies Corporation)

Mitsubishi Electric

Schindler Holding Ltd.

KONE Corporation

ThyssenKrupp Group

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Elevator & Escalator: Introduction

3.1 Elevators

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Elevator Classification by Application

3.1.3 Elevator Classification by Technology

3.2 Escalator

3.2.1 Overview

3.3 Life Cycle, Supply Chain & Value Chain Assessment

3.3.1 Life Cycle Assessment

3.3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3.3 Value Chain Analysis

Global Elevators & Escalators Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Region

4.2.2 Market Share by Segment

4.2.3 Market Share by Profit

Global Elevators & Escalators Market Segmentation

5.1 New Equipment Market

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.4 Market Share by Region

5.2 Maintenance Market

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing by Volume

5.2.3 Marker Size by Value

5.2.4 Market Share by Region

5.3 Modernization Markets

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

Global Elevators & Escalators Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 APAC (excl. China)

6.2.1 Market Share by Nations

6.3 China

6.4 Japan & Korea

6.5 India

6.6 Europe

6.6.1 Middle East & Africa

6.7 CIS

6.8 Latin America

Global Elevators & Escalators Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends

7.1.1 Premium-efficiency elevators

7.1.2 Internet of Vertical Transportation

7.1.3 Ageing Installed Base

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Burgeoning High-rise Buildings

7.2.2 Rapid Urbanization

7.2.3 Low E&E Density in Emerging Markets

7.2.4 Ageing Population

7.2.5 Maintenance Regulations

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Sluggish Chinese E&E Market

7.3.2 High Cost of Equipment

7.3.3 Safety & Environmental Concerns

Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitors Market Share Analysis

8.1.1 Global

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.1.4 China

8.1.5 America

8.2 Competitors Market Share by Segment

8.2.1 New Equipment

8.2.2 Maintenance

8.3 Others

Company Profiles

9.1 Otis (United Technologies Corporation)

9.2 Mitsubishi Electric

9.3 Schindler Holding Ltd

9.4 KONE Corp.

9.5 ThyssenKrupp Group

Continued…

