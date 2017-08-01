Global Flooring Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Flooring Market

Executive Summary

WPC (wood plastic composite), a new entrant in global flooring arena has gained significant traction due to its distinct advantages. Both, LVT and WPC has been the major growth engine of the industry since past couple of years. Overall, resilient flooring posted astonishing growth in sales in the year 2016.

The report “Global Flooring Market – Focus on Resilient Flooring (LVT, Sheet Vinyl & WPC) Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global flooring market and resilient flooring market. The demand for flooring materials has been forecast both in terms of volume and value for the period 2017-22.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and CIS in the report. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Coverage

Global Flooring Market

Commercial Flooring Market

Resilient Flooring Market

LVT Market

Sheet Vinyl Market

WPC

Market Segmentation by Region/Country

North America

The US

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

CIS

Key Vendors

Interface, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

