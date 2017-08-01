Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Schlumberger Limited?

Paradigm B.V.

ION Geophysical Corporation

ETL Solutions Ltd.

Ikon Science Limited?

Interactive Network Technologies, Inc.

Exprodat Consulting Ltd.

GEPlan Consulting Srl

Landmark Solutions

Baker Hughes Incorporated

IHS Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Peloton

Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

Petroleum Experts Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen

RockFlow Dynamics, LLC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into

Application 1

Application 2

Table of Contents

Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premise Software

1.3.2 Cloud-based Software

1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Application 1

1.4.2 Application 2

2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Schlumberger Limited?

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Paradigm B.V.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ION Geophysical Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 ETL Solutions Ltd.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Ikon Science Limited?

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Interactive Network Technologies, Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Exprodat Consulting Ltd.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 GEPlan Consulting Srl

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Landmark Solutions

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Baker Hughes Incorporated

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 IHS Inc.

3.12 Emerson Electric Co.

3.13 Peloton

3.14 Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

3.15 Petroleum Experts Ltd.

3.16 Kongsberg Gruppen

3.17 RockFlow Dynamics, LLC

4 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

Continued....

