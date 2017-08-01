Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
On-premise Software
Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
Application 1
Application 2

Table of Contents

Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software
1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by Type
1.3.1 On-premise Software
1.3.2 Cloud-based Software
1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Application 1
1.4.2 Application 2

2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Schlumberger Limited?
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Paradigm B.V.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 ION Geophysical Corporation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 ETL Solutions Ltd.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Ikon Science Limited?
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Interactive Network Technologies, Inc.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Exprodat Consulting Ltd.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 GEPlan Consulting Srl
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Landmark Solutions
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Baker Hughes Incorporated
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 IHS Inc.
3.12 Emerson Electric Co.
3.13 Peloton
3.14 Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
3.15 Petroleum Experts Ltd.
3.16 Kongsberg Gruppen
3.17 RockFlow Dynamics, LLC

4 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

Continued....

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

