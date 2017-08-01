Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Schlumberger Limited?
Paradigm B.V.
ION Geophysical Corporation
ETL Solutions Ltd.
Ikon Science Limited?
Interactive Network Technologies, Inc.
Exprodat Consulting Ltd.
GEPlan Consulting Srl
Landmark Solutions
Baker Hughes Incorporated
IHS Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Peloton
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
Petroleum Experts Ltd.
Kongsberg Gruppen
RockFlow Dynamics, LLC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
On-premise Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
Application 1
Application 2
Continued....
