Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2012 through 2017. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch is expected to reach about 19.8 Billion USD by 2017 from 20.4 Billion USD in 2012, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -13.73% during the analysis period, 2012-2017.

This report studies Satellite Manufacturing and Launch focuses on top manufacturers in global market, covering

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, like

US

Europe

China

Russia

Japan

Others

Split by Product Types, can be divided into

LEO

GEO

MEO

Beyond GEO

Split by applications, can be divided into

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

R&D

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-profit Communications

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Overview 1

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch 1

1.1.1 Definition of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch 1

1.1.2 Specifications of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch 1

1.2 Classification of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch 3

1.3 Applications of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch 3

1.4 Global Satellite Industry Overview 6

2 Global Satellite Industry Overview 9

2.1 Global Satellite Industry Overview 9

2.2 Global Satellite Industry Overview by Regions 14

2.3 Global Satellite Industry Overview by Application 16

3 Global Satellite Services Industry Overview 18

3.1 Global Satellite Services Industry Overview 18

3.2 US Satellite Services Industry Overview 21

....

7 Global Satellite Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 56

7.1 Boeing 56

7.1.1 Company Profile 56

7.1.2 Product Information 57

7.1.3 Contact Information 59

7.2 Lockheed Martin 59

7.2.1 Company Profile 59

7.2.2 Product Information 60

7.2.3 Contact Information 62

7.3 Orbital ATK 63

7.3.1 Company Profile 63

7.3.2 Product Information 63

7.3.3 Contact Information 66

7.4 Space Systems/Loral 66

7.4.1 Company Profile 66

7.4.2 Product Information 67

7.4.3 Contact Information 69

7.5 Airbus 69

7.5.1 Company Profile 69

7.5.2 Product Information 70

7.5.3 Contact Information 71

7.6 Thales 71

7.6.1 Company Profile 71

7.6.2 Product Information 72

7.6.3 Contact Information 73

7.7 JSC Information Satellite Systems 73

7.7.1 Company Profile 73

7.7.2 Product Information 74

7.7.3 Contact Information 74

7.8 CASC 75

7.8.1 Company Profile 75

7.8.2 Product Information 76

7.8.3 Contact Information 77

Continued...

