Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Audit Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.6% and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Audit Software Market 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies the Audit Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Audit Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Audit Software market is valued at 648 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1223 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Audit Software.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 128 million USD in 2016 and will be 223 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.69%.



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613080-global-audit-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022



The major players in global market include

Resolver

Gensuite

Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate

Plan Brothers

Optial

Perillon Software

ProcessGene

Oversight Systems

MasterControl

ComplianceBridge

Tronixss

Reflexis Systems

SAI Global

Isolocity

Insight Lean Solutions

AuditFile

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Audit Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Audit Software market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

Installed-PC

Installed-mobile

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Small & Medium Business

Large Business

Other Organizations



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1613080-global-audit-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022



Table of Contents

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Resolver

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Resolver Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.2 Gensuite

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Gensuite Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.3 Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Wolters Kluwer/TeamMate Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.4 Plan Brothers

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Plan Brothers Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.5 Optial

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Optial Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.6 Perillon Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Perillon Software Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 41

3.7 ProcessGene

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 ProcessGene Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.8 Oversight Systems

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Oversight Systems Audit Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017)

3.9 MasterControl

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1613080