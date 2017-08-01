Global Hospital Security Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Hospital Security Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The healthcare industry is succumbed to the pressure of growing security risks globally, especially the hospitals being the top target as it is the most easily accessible premises and its infrastructure is valuable to many different type of criminals. According to the, crime and security trends survey (2012) published by the International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety, 154 shootings have been reported inside health care facilities nationwide between 2000 and 2011. The survey also reported that more than 98 percent of all health care facilities in the U.S. “experience violence and criminal incidents.” Hospitals are facing an unique challenge of balancing security and safety along with providing care and medical services under budget constraints. This has led to the boom of hospital security systems market, in an attempt to provide quality care to the patients along with safety and security to staff, as well as visitors.

The hospital security systems market is valued at $5.27 billion in 2016, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2016 to 2021. This healthy growth rate is attributed to the implementation of Affordable Care Act, which mandates healthcare facilities and their security technologies to be highly integrated and able to provide quality of care and patient satisfaction to accommodate an increased flow of people into the system, along with requiring security technologies that comply with the legislation. Other pivotal factors driving the growth of this market include, rapid technological advances in the field, increasing crime rates and physical security risks, and regulatory compliances for quality patient care

The research report on the hospital security systems market provides comprehensive analysis of the global market with a regional level analysis and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of this market. The report also provides analysis of major product segments such video surveillance & analytics, access control systems, intrusion systems, fire alarm control systems, metal, explosive detector & X-ray screening systems, infant security systems, among others. The access control systems market is further sub-segmented into card-base, and biometrics. While, biometrics access control is further sub-segmented into fingerprint, face, hand, iris, among others. The market is also segmented on the basis of components, into hardware, software, and services. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2016 to 2021 has been provided for each segment and its sub-segment, in terms of USD million, calculating growth rates from 2016 to 2021, considering 2015 as the base year for calculations. The global hospital security systems market is segmented by geography as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are analyzed with a detailed country-wise qualitative and region-wise quantitative insights.

North America emerged as the dominant regional market over the forecast period. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of hospital security systems across the hospitals and medical institutes’ in order to comply with the laid regulations, and thrive in the competition. Video surveillance & analytics is the most popular product segment, which is expected to catapult the regional demand over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The need to safeguard the population from any terror attacks as well as improving patient security provides opportunities for market growth. Asia is set to witness the highest growth in the years to come. This growth is hinged at markets such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. Heightened concerns over security coupled with strong economic growth are slated to drive the Asian region towards adoption of more technologically advanced hospital security systems in the recent years.

The U.S. based companies lead the global hospital security systems market. New product launch is the major strategy adopted by the key players in the market. The hospital security systems market is highly competitive and fragmented with a small number of large, global firms and thousands of smaller regional and local companies. Bosch Security Systems (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), STANLEY Security (U.S.), and Siemens AG (Germany), are among the active players in the market.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of components,products,and regions/countries?

What were the historical market and the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2014-2021?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global hospital security systems market?

What are the burning issues of the global hospital security systems market?

Who are the major suppliers/players in the global hospital security systems market and what share of the market do they hold?

What is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global hospital security systems market?

What are the recent developments in the global hospital security systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global hospital security systems market?

What are the local emerging players in the global hospital security systems market and how do they compete with the global players?

