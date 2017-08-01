E-Cigarettes Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021
E-Cigarettes Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges 2021
PUNE, INDIA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 1st August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global E-Cigarette Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)”.
E-Cigarettes have potential risks and benefits, but it has significantly shifted people from conventional tobacco smoking to E-Cigarette smoking. E-Cigarette is an innovation aimed at replacing traditional cigarette smoking. It comes in varied options like disposables, cig-a-like, e-cigars, vape modes, modular and many more.
E-Cigarettes just like tobacco smoking produces vapor that resembles cigarette smoke. These E-Cigarettes contain nicotine in various levels according to the type of E-Cigarette. There are currently more than 4,000 flavors available with different nicotine level. The primary parts that make up an E-cigarette are a mouthpiece, a cartridge (tank), a heating element/atomizer, a microprocessor, a battery, and possibly a LED light on the end.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1646023-global-e-cigarette-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021
UK is among the fastest growing regions of Europe with many upcoming small retailors and vendors, providing innovative & cost effective E-cigarettes. The US will see tight FDA regulation being put on E-Cigarette manufactures, thereby creating a challenging environment. The key factors driving the growth of the global E-Cigarette market include new product launches, increase in net average selling price, mounting prices of tobacco cigarettes, and growing youth population.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global E-Cigarette Market- Industry Analysis and Outlook (2017-2021)”. Competition is largely between the topmost tobacco companies. The report covers both regional and global aspect of the market with key underlying trends and challenges. The E-cigarette companies that have been covered in the report include Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., and Reynolds American Inc.
Table of Content: Key Points
1. Market Overview
1.1 E-Cigarette
1.2 Anatomy & Mechanism
1.3 Risk & Benefits
2. Global Market Analysis
2.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by Value
2.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value
2.3 Global E-Cigarette Market by Sales Channel
2.4 Global E-Cigarette Market by Region
3. Regional Analysis
3.1 The US
3.2 Europe
3.3 ROW
4. Market Dynamics
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1646023-global-e-cigarette-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here