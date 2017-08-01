Global Blood Testing Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Blood Testing Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022”

The Global Blood Testing Market is valued at $50.35 billion in 2014 with CAGR of 2.35% is expected to reach $60.59 billion by 2022. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are increasing diseases, aging population and also increase in demand for point of care testing (POCT). However, lack of awareness and unavailability of skilled labor are likely to restraint the market growth. Technical advancement and innovation in developing new equipment and tools is also driving the market growth.

The Global Blood Testing Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, end user and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Chemiluminescent immunoassay(CLIA), Radio immunoprecipitation assay(RIPA), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA) and Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA). On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Complete Blood Count (CBC), Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) and Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) and Tabletop OCT devices.The market is divided on the basis of end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and homes. Global Blood Testing Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The key players in Global Blood Testing Market are Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Baxter International, Gen-Probe Inc., Novartis Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica Inc., bioMerieux Inc. and Cepheid Corporation.

