Foodservice Germany Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Foodservice Germany Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020
Summary
"Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2020", provides extensive insight and analysis of the German Foodservice market over the next five years (2015-2020) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.
Germany’s Foodservice market grew at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2013-2015. Growing acceptance of chains in traditionally independent channels is making the market increasingly attractive for larger operators with an understanding of the market. Although consumers remain value conscious post-recession, increasing confidence is making consumers consider the broader value proposition compared with the bargain hunting seen in previous years. Shifting consumer preferences towards ‘urban-convenience' and exotic flavors are conflicting with the demand for fresher, local ingredients, creating a difficult environment for operators. Channels such as QSR find themselves coming into increasing conflict with high quality fast-casual operators.
The report includes -
- Overview of the German macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Germany’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.
- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Germany’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.
- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the German population.
- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.
- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the German foodservice market.
Scope
- Growing prevalence of chains in traditionally independent channels is creating opportunities for operators who can successfully follow and integrate key trends.
- Consumers have developed from being budget and value driven to a broader focus on overall value. This has opened up opportunities for operators offering a fast-casual experience which successfully combines a competitive price point with the quality, local ingredients consumers are demanding.
- Urban convenience and increased demand for exotic flavors is putting pressure on local operators who are also expected to provide fresh ingredients.
Reasons to buy
- Specific forecasts of the German foodservice market over the next five years (2015-2020) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.
- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.
- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within the Germany’s foodservice market.
Table of Content: Key Points
Introduction
Report Guide
Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Context
GDP and Consumer Price Index
Population and demographic highlights
Annual household income distribution
Introducing the Consumer Segments
Consumer segment profiles and key identification metrics
Segment engagement overview in four key profit sector channels
Profit Sector Metrics
Key metric highlights
Value share and growth by channel
Outlets and transactions growth by channel
Operator buying volumes and growth by channel
Channel historic and future growth dynamics
Outlet type and type of ownership growth dynamics
Profit Sector by Channel
Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)
Summary and key take-out
Metrics
Key players
…Continued
