Container Shipping Market Competition by Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast To 2021

WiseGuyReports published new report, “Global Container Shipping Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook”.

The ship which is structured specifically to hold huge quantities of cargo compressed in different types of containers is referred to as a container ship (also known as cargo ship). The process of sending cargo in special containers is known as containerization. Container ships are constructed to accommodate immense possible cargo loads. The load holding capacity of container ships is measured in terms of Twenty-foot Equivalent Units or TEUs, with the biggest container ships carrying as much as over 15,000-16,000 TEUs. Container units form the most integral part of the entire shipping industry, trade, and transport. These shipping containers are the structures that store various kinds of products that need to be shipped from one part of the world to another.

The global container shipping market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as increasing sea borne trade, growing containerization, plummeting oil prices and upsurge in disposable income. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by increasing demand for shipping services therapy and accelerating economic growth. The major trends that can be observed in this market include increasing consolidation of key players, advancements in container shipping, increasing fleet management techniques and growing intermodal freight transportation. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as product miniaturization, environmental regulations, emergence of 3D printing technology and rising trade protectionism.

The report “Global Container Shipping market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on Asia and Europe markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd Group and COSCO Group are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global container shipping market along with the study of the regional markets.

